NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Co-Operative Bank of Kenya posted a 2.5 percent jump in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year, to 9.13 billion shillings ($101.44 million), it said on Wednesday.

The bank’s total assets grew by more than 18 percent, to 270.6 billion shillings from a year ago, as net loans and advances grew by 31 percent to 175.97 billion shillings.