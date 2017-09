NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya increased its first-quarter pretax profit by 7 percent from a year earlier to 3.5 billion shillings ($40.07 million), it said on Thursday.

Net interest income rose to 4.8 billion shillings from 4.3 billion.

Co-op Kenya, which also has operations in neighbouring South Sudan, said its non-interest income also rose by more than 400 million shillings.