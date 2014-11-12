FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Co-operative Bank of Kenya fee income lifts 9-month profit
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Co-operative Bank of Kenya fee income lifts 9-month profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds consultant, South Sudan)

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Co-Operative Bank of Kenya posted a 2.5 percent increase in nine-month profit as rising costs ate into higher fee income, and said on Wednesday it had begun a strategic review which it hopes will boost margins.

Pretax profit for the nine months climbed to 9.13 billion shillings ($101.44 million).

The bank’s net interest income grew 8.8 percent to 20.86 billion shillings. Non-interest income -- income derived primarily from fees, including charges for the use of cash machines -- grew by almost a quarter to 8.45 billion shillings.

Operating expenses, however, increased by 13.9 percent.

Co-op Kenya, which mainly serves co-operative societies and individuals, said it had hired global advisory firm McKinsey to carry out a review of the business.

The review, to be concluded by December this year, is focused on enhancing the bank’s ability to generate higher revenues and to increase efficiency, Co-op Kenya said.

It added its subsidiary in neighbouring South Sudan -- a two branch operation that will add another outlet soon -- will break even early next year after a peace settlement there.

Co-op Kenya started operating in South Sudan last year. (1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.