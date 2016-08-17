FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Growth of mobile banking boosts Co-op Bank Kenya's earnings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Growth of mobile banking boosts Co-op Bank Kenya's earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Increased mobile and internet banking helped Co-operative Bank of Kenya increase its pretax profit in the fist half of 2016 by 19 percent to 10.45 billion shillings ($103.08 million), the lender said on Wednesday.

The bank, which has its roots in the country's vibrant co-operative movement and also operates in South Sudan, said 87 percent of all customer transactions took place on alternative channels, up from 65 percent a year ago, following a drive to increase usage of mobile and internet banking.

"Operational efficiencies resulting from this project have seen our Cost-to-Income Ratio improve from 58.8 percent in December 2015 to 51.4 percent in June 2016," the lender said.

Kenya is considered a pioneer of mobile phone-based financial services. It is renowned for M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer service started in 2007 that has grown to offer broader services including small loans and savings accounts, offered in partnership with local lenders.

Co-operative said it plans to expand into Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia in the next five years, using the joint venture model it used in South Sudan.

$1 = 101.3800 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.