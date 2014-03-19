FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Co-op Bank profits up 9 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Co-op Bank profits up 9 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 to 10.87 billion Kenyan shillings ($126 million), saying it had widened its income base with more customer accounts and new branches.

The lender, which serves co-operatives in the east African nation and individuals, said its net interest income increased by 19 percent to 18.6 billion shillings. The bank began operations in South Sudan in September last year.

$1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.