NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya ’s pretax profit rose to 15.38 billion shillings ($151.75 million) in 2015, compared with 10.92 billion a year earlier, the lender said on Thursday. ($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Drazen Jorgic)