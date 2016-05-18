Co-op Bank of Kenya's pretax profit up 10 pct in Q1

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Bank of Kenya posted a 10 percent increase in its pretax profit for the first quarter to 4.94 billion shillings ($48.98 million), it said on Wednesday.

Its interest income rose by a quarter to 8.3 billion shillings as loans grew, said the lender, which also operates in South Sudan.

It said it would seek joint ventures to be able to operate in other countries such as Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia over the next five years. ($1 = 100.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by David Evans)