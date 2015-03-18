FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-operative Bank of Kenya says 2014 pretax profit flat
March 18, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Co-operative Bank of Kenya says 2014 pretax profit flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya posted on Wednesday a 0.5 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit to 10.92 billion kenyan shillings ($118.63 million), slowed by a one-off payment for staff redundancies.

The lender, which serves individuals and co-operatives in the east African nation, said it incurred a one-off payment of 1.34 billion shillings to cut staffing as part of its restructuring programme, and projected a 30 percent growth in profitability in 2015 resulting from the restructuring. ($1 = 92.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

