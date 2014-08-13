FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op Bank of Kenya's H1 pretax profit up 15 pct
August 13, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Co-op Bank of Kenya's H1 pretax profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya increased its first half pretax profit by 15.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.7 billion shillings ($76.18 million) due to higher fees and net interest income, it said on Wednesday.

Co-op Kenya, which also has operations in neighbouring South Sudan, said fees and commissions for the period to the end of June increased by 18.4 percent to 1 billion shillings while net interest income rose 12 percent to 9.9 billion shillings

1 US dollar = 87.9500 Kenyan shilling Reporting by James Macharia, editing by William Hardy

