Kenya's Co-op Bank starts operating in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Co-operative Bank has started offering banking services in neighbouring South Sudan to tap into opportunities presented by the infant nation, it said on Thursday.

Kenyan lenders such as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity have been expanding in the greater east Africa region in recent years, driven by growing trade ties. KCB, already the biggest bank in South Sudan, said this week it would launch the country’s first credit card service.

Co-op Bank, which is rooted in Kenya’s vibrant co-operative movement, owns 51 percent of its new venture in South Sudan, while the government in Juba holds the rest.

“We see great potential in this partnership, especially in the agriculture, mining and mineral exploration financing,” the bank said in a statement.

Co-op Bank said it planned to expand its services from the capital to cover all 10 states of the oil-producing nation in due course.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011. It lacks basic infrastructure across all sectors of the economy.

Co-op has assets in excess of 220 billion shillings ($2.57 billion), making it Kenya’s third-biggest lender after KCB and Equity. ($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)