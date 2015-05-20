FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Chase Bank to issue 10 bln shilling multi-currency bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Chase Bank to issue 10 bln shilling multi-currency bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan mid-sized lender Chase Bank said on Wednesday it would issue a medium-term, multi-currency bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($103 million) to support its on-going expansion plans and strengthen the capital base.

Chase said in a statement it had already secured the necessary regulatory approval to issue the notes and to list them on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Medium-Term Notes typically have maturities of between two to seven years.

The first tranche of the issue will come this year, aiming to raise 3 billion shillings with the possibility of taking on an extra 2 billion shillings in case of higher demand, Chase said.

The bond’s proceeds would also be used to improve the bank’s information technology, new products and lending, the bank said.

$1 = 96.8000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.