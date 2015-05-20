UPDATE 1-Kenya's Chase Bank to issue 10 bln shilling multi-currency bond

(Updates with opening of first tranche offer)

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan mid-sized lender Chase Bank said on Wednesday it would issue a seven-year, multi-currency bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($103 million) to support its on-going expansion plans and strengthen the capital base.

Chase said in a statement it had already secured the necessary regulatory approval to issue the notes and to list them on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Medium-Term Notes typically have maturities of between two to seven years.

The first tranche of the issue opened on Wednesday, aiming to raise 3 billion shillings with the possibility of taking on an extra 2 billion shillings in case of higher demand, Chase said.

The offer, which closes on June 4, will come with an interest rate of 13.10 percent. Genghis Capital is the lead arranger of the tranche.

The bond’s proceeds would also be used to improve the bank’s information technology, new products and lending, the bank said.