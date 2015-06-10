Kenya's Chase Bank raises 4.8 bln shillings as bond draws strong demand

NAIROBI, June 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan mid-sized lender Chase Bank said on Wednesday it had raised 4.8 billion shillings ($49.43 million) in the first tranche of an oversubscribed bond offer.

The lender had sought to raise 3 billion shillings but after receiving a subscription rate of 161 percent, it exercised an option to take up an additional 1.8 billion shillings.

Last month, Chase detailed the plan to issue the seven-year multi-currency bond worth up to 10 billion shillings, to support its expansion plans and strengthen the capital base.

The first tranche of the bond will be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NES) on June 22. ($1 = 97.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)