Kenyan minister steps down pending investigation into graft allegations

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Kenyan Agriculture and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei said on Saturday he had vacated his post to pave the way for investigations into allegations of corruption, but said he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to take personal charge of a battle against corruption and said anyone in office cited in a report by an anti-graft watchdog should step aside pending investigation, regardless of their rank.

“I have said, I expect to be cleared. I am stepping aside for investigations to take place,” Koskei said in a news conference broadcast on Kenya Citizen television. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Toby Chopra)