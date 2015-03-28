FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three more Kenyan ministers vacate office to allow graft probe
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 28, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Three more Kenyan ministers vacate office to allow graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Three more Kenyan ministers vacated their posts on Saturday to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesman said, days after Kenyatta asked those named in a confidential report to do so.

Manoah Esipisu said in a statement the cabinet secretaries of Energy and Petroleum, Infrastructure and Transport and Labour had complied with the president’s request.

The Agriculture and Fisheries cabinet secretary stepped aside earlier in the day. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.