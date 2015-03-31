Kenya agency reports details of graft accusations against officials

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s anti-corruption watchdog published details of graft accusations against senior government officials on Tuesday, with some allegations revolving around Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.

Five ministers have so far left their positions temporarily, after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed last Thursday that any public official cited in the report should step aside pending investigation, regardless of rank.

Allegations outlined in the report include an irregular award of tenders for the construction of a 320 billion-shilling ($3.5 billion) standard gauge railway and attempts by officials to influence the award of a pipeline contract to Chinese company Sinopec Corp .

A spokesman from the Chinese embassy in Nairobi had no immediate comment. Sinopec could not immediately be reached.