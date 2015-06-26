FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's lands minister charged for obstructing investigators
June 26, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's lands minister charged for obstructing investigators

Humphrey Malalo

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - A Kenyan magistrate’s court has charged Lands Minister Charity Kaluki Ngilu with obstructing an investigation into fraudulent land transactions, the deputy director of public prosecutions said on Friday.

Ngilu, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, pleaded not guilty. She was released on a cash bail of 1 million shillings.

The charges came three months after the president ordered a crackdown on corruption.

Kenyatta had said he would make the fight against graft a priority, but critics say he has failed to root out corrupt officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a major obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of public services.

In March, following a report by Kenya’s anti-corruption watchdog, Kenyatta suspended dozens of senior officials, including Ngilu.

“Kenya’s land minister was charged alongside other suspects after a magistrate found there was not enough evidence to separate the charges facing suspended minister,” Jacob Ondari,, deputy director of public prosecutions, told Reuters. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by George Obulutsa/Jeremy Gaunt)

