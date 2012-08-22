FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two German tourists killed in plane crash in Kenya-police
August 22, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Two German tourists killed in plane crash in Kenya-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Two German tourists and two Kenyan pilots were killed when a plane carrying safari tourists crashed in Kenya’s Maasai Mara game reserve, local police said on Wednesday.

“The number of casualties has increased. One more German tourist, a middle-aged man has succumbed to his injuries,” Peterson Maelo, Narok district police chief, told Reuters minutes after confirming the death of an elderly German woman. (Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)

