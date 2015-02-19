FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Crown Paints says 2014 profit to drop by a quarter
February 19, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Crown Paints says 2014 profit to drop by a quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Crown Paints warned on Thursday its profit for 2014 would fall by at least 25 percent from the previous year, blaming unspecified difficult market conditions for its subsidiaries in the region.

The maker of decorative and automotive paints, which has a factory in neighbouring Uganda, depots in Tanzania and a showroom in Rwanda, had a pretax profit of 333 million shillings ($3.64 million) in 2013 on revenues of 5.16 billion shillings.

$1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

