Kenya five-yr, 20-yr T-bond yields rise at latest sale

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 20-year Treasury bond rose to 13.357 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.981 percent at its last sale in May 2013, the central bank said.

The yield on a five-year bond on sale climbed to 11.934 percent from 10.870 percent at its last sale in April.

The bank said it received bids worth 23.90 billion shillings ($273.14 million) for the 30 billion shillings worth of bonds offered. It accepted bids worth 22.79 billion shillings.

The bank said that it would offer a further 8 billion shillings worth of the two bonds between June 20 and June 26. ($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)