Kenya to cross-list its $2 bln Eurobond on the Nairobi bourse
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya to cross-list its $2 bln Eurobond on the Nairobi bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to cross-list its $2 billion Eurobond on the Nairobi bourse in a move that will allow more Kenyans to have access to the bond, Deputy President William Ruto told an investment conference on Monday.

“I‘m happy now that the stock exchange in Kenya is prepared to work with us as government to have dual-listing so that Kenyans can have access to the bond,” Ruto told a meeting of African securities exchanges.

The bond was listed on the Irish Stock exchange in June, and drew bids of $8.8 billion. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and James Macharia)

