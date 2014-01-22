FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond falls at auction
January 22, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond falls at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 10-year Treasury bond slipped to 12.180 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.371 percent in August, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield on the six-months Treasury bills , which were also on sale, fell to 10.339 percent from 10.344 percent at last week, while that of the one-year bills edged up to 10.689 percent from 10.665 percent at last week’s sale.

The central bank received four times offers for the 10 billion shillings ($116.55 million) worth of the 10-year bond on sale and accepted 15 billion shillings, it said.

Investors shunned the Treasury bills auction, with the bank receiving a 21 percent subscription rate for the six-months paper and a 49 percent subscription rate for the one-year bills, it said.

Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills of all tenors, it said. ($1 = 85.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

