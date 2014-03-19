FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields dip at auction - central bank
March 19, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields dip at auction - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills edged lower to 9.924 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.045 percent at last week’s sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the one year bills also fell to 10.379 percent from 10.414 percent previously.

The central bank said investors offered 3.7 billion shillings ($42.73 million) for 3 billion shillings worth of 182-day paper for sale. The one year securities received bids worth 2.7 billion shillings, slightly short of the 3 billion shillings on offer.

The bank accepted a total 6.34 billion shillings across the two maturities. ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)

