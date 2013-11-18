FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's DEG takes $10 mln equity in Kenyan lender Chase
November 18, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's DEG takes $10 mln equity in Kenyan lender Chase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - DEG, a subsidiary of German development bank KfW, has bought an unspecified amount of shares worth $10 million in Chase Bank, one of Kenya’s fastest-growing lenders, the Kenyan bank said.

Kenyan banks have caught the eye of foreign investors attracted by fast-growing east African economies. Many of the banks have also began ambitious expansion plans within the region.

Officials expect the Kenyan economy to expand by 6 percent this year, up from 4.6 percent in 2012.

Chase, which focuses on lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, will use the additional equity to fund expansion, including new outlets around the country, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday.

Other investors in Chase include Paris-based investment firm Amethis Finance and Zurich-based responsAbility Participations AG, Chase said.

Chase has posted compounded annual balance sheet growth of above 50 percent in the past six years, it said, putting it among the fastest-growing banks in the industry. It has assets of 62 billion shillings ($717.18 million). ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
