Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank says 2013 pretax profit up 20 pct
March 4, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank says 2013 pretax profit up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Diamond Trust Bank Group on Tuesday reported a 20 percent jump in 2013 pretax profit to 7.24 billion shillings ($83.80 million) helped by strong growth in its loan book.

The mid-tier bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, said loans climbed 26 percent to 110.95 billion shillings while net interest income increased by more than a fifth to 11 billion shillings.

Kenyan banks including the largest lender by depositors, Equity Bank, and the biggest by assets, KCB posted double-digit earnings growth last year, though rising bad debts have curbed pretax profit.

Diamond Trust said gross non-performing loans increased to 1.33 billion shillings from 1.04 billion a year earlier.

Shares in the bank were unmoved at 235 shillings per share an hour into the morning session.

The bank said earnings per share rose to 21.61 shillings from 17.44, and recommended a dividend of 2.10 shillings a share, up from 1.90 in 2012.

$1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely

