Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Q1 profit up 28 pct

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 28 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in net interest income.

Pretax profit for the three months to March 31 rose to 1.73 billion shillings ($20.6 million) after the bank’s net interest income climbed 22 percent to 2.48 billion shillings.

Kenyan banks expect an improvement on last year’s results in 2013 after a peaceful election in March boosted business confidence in east Africa’s biggest economy.

Diamond Trust Bank’s first-quarter earnings per share increased to 5.22 shillings, against 4.39 shillings in the same period last year. ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Goodman)