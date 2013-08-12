Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank posts 22 pct rise in first-half profit

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Diamond Trust Bank increased first-half pretax profit by 22.3 percent year on year, helped by growth in net interest income, the lender said on Monday.

Banks in east Africa’s biggest economy have reported higher earnings so far in 2013, buoyed by higher lending on the back of robust economic growth.

Pretax profit for the first six months of the year rose to 3.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($40.11 million) from 2.86 billion shillings last year.

Diamond Trust Bank said that net interest income for the period rose 17.2 percent to 5.08 billion shillings. Earnings per share climbed to 12.12 shillings from 9.26 shillings in the same period last year.

The bank, which focuses on services to small and medium-sized businesses, also offers retail banking services in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. ($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)