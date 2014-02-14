FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's East African Breweries say H1 pretax profit up 5 pct
February 14, 2014

Kenya's East African Breweries say H1 pretax profit up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - East African Breweries posted a 5 percent rise in its pretax profit to 6.08 billion shillings ($70.50 million) during its first half ended December due to higher sales, it said on Friday.

The firm, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo said revenues were up 4 percent to 31.8 billion shillings in the first half.

EABL, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said profit was growth due to the rise in net sales and a 1 percent decline in cost of sales driven by cheaper raw materials. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

