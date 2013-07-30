FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's EABL issues profit warning for year ended June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 30, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Kenya's EABL issues profit warning for year ended June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries expects its net profit to drop by more than a quarter in the year ended June from the previous year, due to higher financing costs, it said on Tuesday.

EABL, controlled by Britain’s Diageo Plc, EABL said its net finance costs soared, mainly due to a loan of 19.5 billion shillings ($223.50 million), taken out in November 2011 for the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Kenya Breweries Ltd. ($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.