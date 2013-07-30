UPDATE 1-Kenya's East African Breweries warns on profit

* Sale of Tanzania Breweries stake boosted last year’s earnings

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries warned net profit will drop by more than a quarter in the year ended June, due to higher financing costs related to an acquisition.

EABL, controlled by Britain’s Diageo Plc, said its net finance costs rose sharply because it took out a loan of 19.5 billion shillings ($223.50 million) in November 2011 to buy up the rest of Kenya Breweries it did not already own.

“The interest charges for the year ended June 2013 cover a full year (twelve months) of trading as compared to the borrowing for the year ended June 2012 which only reflects seven months,” it said in a statement.

It added that the earnings, which will be presented to investors on Aug. 23, will not benefit from a one-off amounting to 3.6 billion shillings in the previous year’s figures from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Tanzania Breweries.

EABL, which manufactures brands like Tusker beer and sells Johnnie Walker whisky, said it expects to post growth in net sales for the period ending June, thanks to vibrant regional markets and its suite of beer and spirits brands.

The brewer’s shares fell 8 percent to 321 shillings in Monday’s session due to market talk of the profit warning, but it is still up 30 percent on the year.

The profit warning was issued after the market close on Tuesday.

EABL chief executive Devlin Hainsworth left in March, days after he posted a 13 percent drop in half year pretax profit and just months after hiring him, and appointed Charles Ireland to the role.