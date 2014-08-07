FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East African Breweries' full year pretax profit down 6 pct
August 7, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

East African Breweries' full year pretax profit down 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - East African Breweries Limited’s full-year pretax profit fell 6 percent to 10.41 billion shillings ($118.56 million), the company said on Thursday.

Tracey Barnes, EABL’s finance director, said operating profit for the period to the end of June fell 2 percent to 14.67 billion shillings, mainly due to a one-off item of 1.2 billion shillings spent on restructuring and job cuts at the company.

1 US dollar = 87.8000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic

