Kenya-listed brewer EABL to sell bottle making subsidiary

NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said on Wednesday it plans to sell one its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries Limited, to South Africa’s Consol Glass Proprietary.

EABL, controlled by Britain’s Diageo, said its board of directors had approved the sale of its entire stake in the subsidiary subject to regulatory approval by the Competition Authority of Kenya and its shareholders.

EABL did not announce the value of the planned sale of Central Glass Industries, which makes bottles.

Consol Glass Proprietary currently exports its products to 17 markets in Africa, including Kenya. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely)