FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya-listed brewer EABL to sell bottle making subsidiary
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
April 1, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya-listed brewer EABL to sell bottle making subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said on Wednesday it plans to sell one its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries Limited, to South Africa’s Consol Glass Proprietary.

EABL, controlled by Britain’s Diageo, said its board of directors had approved the sale of its entire stake in the subsidiary subject to regulatory approval by the Competition Authority of Kenya and its shareholders.

EABL did not announce the value of the planned sale of Central Glass Industries, which makes bottles.

Consol Glass Proprietary currently exports its products to 17 markets in Africa, including Kenya. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.