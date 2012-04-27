FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's EABL managing director to leave post on July 1
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012

Kenya's EABL managing director to leave post on July 1

NAIROBI, April 27 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries Ltd.’s (EABL) Managing Director Seni Adetu will leave his post as of July 1 this year to head Guinness Nigeria Plc, the company said on Friday.

Devlin Hainsworth, the managing director of Guinness Nigeria, would take over from Adetu also on July 1, Brenda Mbathi, EABL’s head of corporate affairs said.

EABL is controlled by Diageo Plc and sells spirits like Johnnie Walker whisky and leads in the beer market with brands such as Tusker and Pilsner.

