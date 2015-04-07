FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's EABL says $54 mln medium-term note oversubscribed
April 7, 2015

Kenya's EABL says $54 mln medium-term note oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL) said on Tuesday the first tranche of medium-term note it issued in March to raise 5 billion shillings ($54 million) was oversubscribed, attracting 9.05 billion shillings in bids.

The 5 billion note is part of the brewer’s plan to raise 11 billion shillings using the notes, whose proceeds will go to general use and capital expenditure.

EABL, controlled by Britain’s Diageo, accepted 5 billion shillings and said in a statement the note - with a fixed coupon rate of 12.25 percent - is expected to be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on April 8. ($1 = 92.3000 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Anand Basu)

