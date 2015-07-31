UPDATE 2-Kenya's East African Breweries to defend Tanzania investment, FY profit jumps

* Kenyan brewer has 51 pct stake in Tanzania brewer

* Tanzania regulator wants to revoke the stake

* Says Kenyan brewer has not met certain conditions

* East African Breweries FY pretax profit up 36 pct (Recasts to focus on Tanzanian investment, adds details)

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) said on Friday it would try to convince Tanzanian authorities not to revoke its acquisition of a controlling stake in Tanzania’s second-largest brewery.

Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission (FCC) said early this month that it wants to revoke EABL’s 51 percent stake in Serengeti Breweries, acquired five years ago, accusing the Kenyan company of not meeting some unspecified conditions.

EABL, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo, paid $60 million for its stake in Serengeti, giving it a 28 percent share in a market offering high growth potential.

But the FCC has accused EABL of not making good on pledges made when it obtained permission for the deal. EABL has denied the accusation.

The FCC said in a statement on June 29 an investigation into the merger revealed that the “performance of SBL was not as per expectations of the Commission.”

It said it had approved the merger in 2010 under the condition that EABL would enable Serengeti to achieve “potential growth that is well beyond the level it was able to achieve previously.”

Charles Ireland, EABL’s chief executive, said at a news conference on Friday to announce the brewer’s annual results that he would meet FCC officials on Monday in Tanzania.

“The FCC has expressed disappointment in the performance of the business and has called us to explain why the business has not been performing to expectations,” Ireland said.

“I think probably they need reassurance that we are committed to Tanzania, and we are going to be making investments in Tanzania and ultimately we are going to be successful.”

EABL reported a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 14.15 billion shillings ($139 million) in the year to end-June, boosted by higher sales, which sent its shares rising.

Revenues were up 6 percent to 64.42 billion shillings, the brewer said, with sales rising by 2-7 percent in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania and exports to other markets jumping by 48 percent.

EABL plans to hedge against weaker regional currencies during this financial year, to avoid a repeat of a 900 million shilling foreign exchange loss in the year just ended.

“That prompted us to accelerate our plans for hedging against those currencies, which we are just about to put in place,” Tracey Barnes, EABL’s chief financial officer, said.

The brewer raised its final dividend to 6.0 shillings per share from 5.50 shillings a year earlier. That took its total dividend for the year to 7.50 shillings per share, up from 5.50 shillings last year.

Earnings per share rose to 11.32 shillings from 8.22 shillings a year earlier, the firm said.

EABL’s shares rose 3.5 percent to 295.00 shillings.

“The results are definitely helping it,” said an analyst at Standard Investment Bank, referring to the share price. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Additional Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala in Dar es Salaam; Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)