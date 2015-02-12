FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's East African Breweries H1 pretax profit rises 12 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
February 12, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's East African Breweries H1 pretax profit rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - East African Breweries Limited first-half pretax profit rose 12 percent to 6.803 billion shillings ($74.35 million) compared with a year ago, the brewer said on Thursday.

The firm, which is controlled by Britain’s Diageo said revenue in the six months to the end of December was up 9 percent 34.77 billion shillings versus 31.86 billion shillings.

The brewer will release details of its results at an investors briefing due on Friday.

$1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
