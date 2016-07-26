FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's central bank chief says inflation under control
July 26, 2016

Kenya's central bank chief says inflation under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation is under control despite a food prices-driven uptick in June and pressure from recent increases in the fuel tax, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The year-on-year rate of inflation rose to 5.80 percent in June from 5 percent in May. The retail prices of fuel went up on July 15, ushering in more pressure on the rate.

"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee)was quite comfortable with the dynamics," Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

Policymakers left the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 10.50 percent on Monday saying the pressure on inflation was temporary. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)


