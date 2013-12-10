FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-World Bank revises down Kenyan GDP growth for 2013, 2014
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 10, 2013 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-World Bank revises down Kenyan GDP growth for 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘transmission’ in quote)

NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kenya, east Africa’s biggest economy, will grow slower than expected in 2013 and 2014, the World Bank said on Tuesday, leaving it lagging behind other economies in the region.

The Kenyan economy will expand 5.0 percent this year and an estimated 5.1 percent next year, the bank said.

“Domestic factors played a role in lower than expected growth, reflecting a weakening investment climate, unsupportive fiscal environment at both the national and county level, and slow transmission of accomodative monetary policy stance into lower lending rates,” the bank said in its December Kenya Economic Update. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.