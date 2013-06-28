Kenya's economic growth quickens in Q1 - stats office

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy expanded by an annualised rate of 5.2 percent in the first quarter of this year from 3.9 percent in the same period last year, boosted by a strong performance of the agricultural sector, the statistics office said on Friday.

“The first quarter of 2013 experienced improved weather conditions for some key crops compared to the same quarter of 2012,” it said in a statement.

The central bank said overall growth had been constrained by the presidential elections held in March, which had suppressed business activity. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair)