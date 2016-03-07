FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's remittances rise 20 percent yr/yr in January to $137.5 mln - central bank
March 7, 2016 / 12:32 PM / a year ago

Kenya's remittances rise 20 percent yr/yr in January to $137.5 mln - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 7 (Reuters) - Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad rose 20 percent year-on-year in January to $137.5 million, the central bank said on Monday.

Also known as remittances, the cash is a leading source of foreign exchange for east Africa’s biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. Kenyans abroad usually send money to help their families and to invest government securities and in projects like real estate.

In full year 2015, remittances to Kenya rose 8.4 percent to a record $1.54 billion. For more details, click on: here (Reporting by George Obulutsal; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

