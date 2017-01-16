FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Kenya's economy to grow at a slower pace this year - IMF Rep
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 7 months ago

Kenya's economy to grow at a slower pace this year - IMF Rep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth rate will slow in 2017, from about 6 percent last year, due to sluggish credit growth and as investors take a wait-and-see attitude before a presidential election in August, a senior IMF official said on Monday.

Armando Morales, the International Monetary Fund's representative in Kenya, said growth is likely to remain within the 5-6 percent range of the past five years, despite the slowdown.

"We expect a deceleration of growth for several reasons, but I think the most important reason we are considering is the potential impact of the interest rate cap on credit growth," he told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Katharine Houreld/Jeremy Gaunt)

