Kenya says 2013 Q2 GDP growth at 4.3 pct - stats office

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy expanded by an annualised 4.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, a fraction slower than the 4.4 percent recorded a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said growth was driven by the agriculture, manufacturing and financial sectors, while the hotels and restaurants sector posted a 11.4 percent contraction due to political uncertainty around March’s presidential election. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Drazen Jorgic)