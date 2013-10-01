FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says 2013 Q2 GDP growth at 4.3 pct - stats office
October 1, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

Kenya says 2013 Q2 GDP growth at 4.3 pct - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy expanded by an annualised 4.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, a fraction slower than the 4.4 percent recorded a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said growth was driven by the agriculture, manufacturing and financial sectors, while the hotels and restaurants sector posted a 11.4 percent contraction due to political uncertainty around March’s presidential election. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

