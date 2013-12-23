Kenya says economy grew 4.4 pct in third quarter 2013

NAIROBI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy expanded 4.4 percent in the third quarter of 2013 from 4.5 percent in the same period last year, the statistics office said on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest economy in east Africa grew by 1.6 percent in the third quarter from 0.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by financial intermediation and transport and communication sectors, the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.