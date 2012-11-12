FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 2013 GDP growth seen at 5.6 pct - Finance Ministry
November 12, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya 2013 GDP growth seen at 5.6 pct - Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Kenya economy is seen growing 5.6 percent in 2013 from an estimated 5.1 percent this year, picking up on recovery in the last two quarters of 2012, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a budget review and outlook presentation that GDP growth was expected to pick up to 6.8 percent in fourth quarter 2012 from 6.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in agriculture, construction, wholesale and retail. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)

