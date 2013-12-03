UPDATE 1-Kenya well placed to launch Eurobond says IMF, as Nairobi plans roadshow

(Adds bond roadshow plans)

By Richard Lough and Carolyn Cohn

NAIROBI/LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Improved fiscal management has left Kenya well placed to borrow from international financial markets, the IMF said, as the country said it planned to start marketing a debut sovereign Eurobond next month.

The International Monetary Fund, in a statement, commended Kenya’s tighter monetary stance since September and said it had helped anchor inflationary expectations at low levels after inflation spiked on the back of a revision to its value-added tax (VAT) law.

Central bank governor Njuguna Ndung‘u said the government was planning a $1.5 billion Eurobond issue, which it would start marketing next month.

Kenya, east Africa’s biggest economy, is the latest country on the continent to issue Eurobonds, with international bond issuance by African sovereigns at a record high $8 billion so far this year, according to a report by Moody’s published in October.

The Kenyan government will hold a roadshow in Britain and the United States next month for the planned bond, Ndung‘u told reporters in London on the sidelines of a Kenya investment forum on Tuesday.

He declined to comment on the bond’s maturity.

A calmer political environment is also enhancing investor interest in Kenya, which delayed a Eurobond first planned in 2007 as investor confidence was hit by the global financial crisis and post-election violence in the country in 2008.

“The external and fiscal positions are now stronger, high inflation has been tamed, and the economy’s resilience to shocks has been boosted,” the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

“Improved policies have placed Kenya in a good position to tap the international financial markets.”

The Washington-based body also announced an immediate disbursement of $110 million to the country.

It said the Central Bank of Kenya had gained credibility by maintaining inflation within target levels of between 2.5 and 7.5 percent for 12 consecutive months.

Markets lost confidence in the regulator in 2011 when it was slow to tackle surging inflation and a sharp depreciation of the local currency to record lows, market players and economists said at the time.

The IMF said there were still risks to the $37 billion economy. “Kenya’s economic outlook is favourable, both external and domestic risks persist,” it said, without giving further details.

Kenya has named JP Morgan as a lead manager of the Eurobond issue. (Editing by Susan Fenton)