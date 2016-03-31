FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's president says economy to grow by 6 pct this year
March 31, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Kenya's president says economy to grow by 6 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenya’s economy will expand by 6 percent this year from 5.8 percent last year, the country’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday.

“Our economy is resilient at a time of global and financial turmoil that has seen some of the strongest economies in the world stumble into recession,” Kenyatta told parliament in his annual State of the Nation address.

“I am glad that the macroeconomic foundations of Kenya are strong and sustainable.” (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)

