World Bank cuts Kenya 2012 GDP growth forecast to 4.3 pct
December 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

World Bank cuts Kenya 2012 GDP growth forecast to 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Wednesday it had cut Kenya’s economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent in 2012 from an earlier 5 percent due to the effects of high lending rates, before recovering to 5 percent in 2013.

“During 2012, inflation declined sharply and the exchange rate stabilised and debt levels remained sustainable. But creating this macroeconomic foundation came at a cost. Projected growth will not meet our earlier expectations,” the bank said in its latest economic update report for Kenya. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)

