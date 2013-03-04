FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Kenya coast attacks reaches 17 - police
March 4, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 5 years ago

Death toll in Kenya coast attacks reaches 17 - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya, March 4 (Reuters) - The death toll in Kenya’s restive coastal region rose to at least 17 on Monday in two attacks on police by machete-wielding men hours before voting began in a tense presidential election, police officers said.

The authorities suspect at least one of the attacks was carried out by members of a coastal separatist group who had threatened to disrupt voting if their demand for secession of the Indian Ocean coastal strip was not met.

Senior police officers said the death toll was comprised of nine security officers, two civilians and six attackers.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair

