TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya votes for a new president
March 1, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Kenya votes for a new president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kenyans choose a new president on Monday in a closely fought
election that has divided the east African nation.
    For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets:
    
  LATEST NEWS
> Intimidation, machetes point to vote violence  
> ICC prosecutors see Kenyatta trial delayed     
> Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote 
> Kenyan PM denounces plot to rig vote           
> Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote         
> Kenyatta cleared to run despite ICC charges    
    
  ANALYSIS/CONTEXT
> Ethnicity, ICC heat up Kenya presidential race 
> Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache       
> Election worries slows Kenya oil search        
> Kenya on alert for election "hate speech"      
> Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain    
> Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics 
> Neighbours worried over Kenya vote violence    
> Election fears knock Kenya's tourism hopes     
> Kenya city fears violence re-run ahead of vote 
> Foreign athletes wary of Kenyan poll violence  
    
  BACKGROUND
> Interactive timeline on Kenya   link.reuters.com/qyz36t

 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
