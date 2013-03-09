FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Uhuru Kenyatta declared Kenya's president-elect
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Uhuru Kenyatta declared Kenya's president-elect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Uhuru Kenyatta, indicted for crimes against humanity, was
declared winner of Kenya's presidential election on Saturday
with a razor-thin margin, just enough to avoid a run-off after a
race that has divided the nation. 
    For stories, please double click on the codes in brackets:
    
  LATEST NEWS
> Kenyatta declared winner of presidential vote  
> At least 15 killed on Kenya coast on vote day  
> Somali rebels warn of "long" war ahead of vote 
> Judges threatened ahead of Kenyan vote         
 
  ANALYSIS/CONTEXT
> Kenyatta follows father into top job           
> Odinga in familiar role after poll defeat      
> Kenya port embodies challenges for new leader  
> Slow vote count tests technology for Africa    
> New president will face headache on coast      
> Kenyatta bid creates diplomatic headache       
> Election worries slows Kenya oil search        
> Kenya vote to spur economic gain, then pain    
> Cash, sexism keep women out of Kenyan politics 

  BACKGROUND
> Kenya's election and the main candidates       
> Interactive timeline on Kenya   link.reuters.com/qyz36t

 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.